SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Crossing Park and the Erie Canal Museum are hosting a 90-minute guided cycling tour along the Erie Canal. Cyclists will see various historic locations, including the original Champlain Canal Towpath and Dix Bridge.

The ride takes place beginning at 6 p.m. on July 27, and is approximately 4 miles. Cyclists begin from the Champlain Region Gateway Visitor’s Center at 30 Ferry Street. The ride will end at Bound by Fate Brewing. The price is $25 per participant. To register, click here.