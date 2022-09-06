MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the Monday, Sept. 5 Take 5 drawing, at a Stewart’s Shop in Mechanicville, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday. Lottery officials said the ticket, worth $17,782, was purchased at the city’s 2 Vosburgh Road Stewart’s.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. Monday night’s winning numbers were 10-13-19-24-32. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help online, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 846-7369, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.