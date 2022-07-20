STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you bought a Take 5 ticket from the Stewart’s Shop on Hudson Avenue in Stillwater on July 19, you might be in luck. The New York Lottery has announced that a top-prize ticket was sold for Tuesday’s midday drawing at the store, located at 781 Hudson Avenue.

Take 5 players who played both the midday and the evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website to see if they’re in the money.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.