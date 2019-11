CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s breaking down stereotypes, one wooden board at a time.

Myna Laya just celebrated her 80th birthday last week, but that’s not stopping the Tae Kwon Do master from showing up to class three times a week at Pai’s Academy of Tae Kwon Do.

The 4th degree black belt says the support from her family at the Clifton Park studio keeps her coming back.

Myna first began her Tae Kwon Do journey 24 years ago at the age of 56.