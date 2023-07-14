STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Swimming has reopened at Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake after it was closed due to potential harmful algae blooms in the water. Stillwater Town Supervisor Ed Kinowski said the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) test of the water came back negative.

On June 21, a potential harmful algae bloom was spotted in the water at Brown’s Beach. Swimming at the beach was shut down until the bloom could be tested by DOH. After the test results came back negative, swimming resumed on June 27.

However, that only lasted a few days. Kinowski had to close swimming at the beach again on July 6 after another potential harmful algae bloom was spotted.

Now, swimming at the beach is back open again. Kinowski doesn’t know if this problem will arise again, but he’s working closely with DOH and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to come up with a solution to better identify potential harmful algae blooms.

“My concern overall is training lifeguards to identify potential harmful algae blooms as the first line of defense,” said Kinowski.

According to the DEC, exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause health risks in people and pets when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or inhaled. Exposure to high levels of harmful algae blooms can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, skin, eye, or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

Kinowski also noted that Brown’s Beach gets tested weekly for E. coli. In 2020, the beach closed after high levels of E. coli were detected.

Since swimming is open again, the fee for Brown’s Beach has returned to $5 for those over 12 and $3 for those under 12. As always, Kinowski reminds residents that the beach closes on bad weather days. You can call (518) 664-6148, if needed, to check if the beach is open or closed.