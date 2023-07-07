STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Stillwater, along with the New York State Department of Health (DOH), has closed swimming at Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake until further notice. This is due to potential harmful blue-green algae blooms in the water.

“This has never happened at Brown’s Beach ever,” said Town Supervisor Ed Kinowski.

On June 21, a potential harmful algae bloom was spotted in the water at Brown’s Beach. Swimming at the beach was shut down until the bloom could be tested by DOH. After the test results came back negative, swimming resumed on June 27.

However, that only lasted a few days. Kinowski had to close swimming at the beach again on July 6 after another potential harmful algae bloom was spotted.

Kinowski has contacted DOH, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) about what the town can do to help mitigate these blooms. The Saratoga Lake Protection and Improvement District is also helping with looking for other potential harmful blooms around the lake.

According to the DEC, exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause health risks in people and pets when water with blooms is touched, swallowed, or inhaled. Exposure to high levels of harmful algae blooms can cause diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, skin, eye or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

The New York Harmful Algae Blooms map shows bodies of water around the state where these blooms have been reported. Currently, on Saratoga Lake, there are four confirmed blooms all around Brown’s Beach. They are from June 20, June 22, and most recently July 4. You can view the entire map on the DEC website.

Kinowski is hoping that with time and with the help of mother nature, the potential harmful algae blooms will clear up soon. He said swimming at the beach will be closed until at least July 11, but it could be longer.

While swimming is closed, the beach itself is still open. The fee to enter Brown’s Beach has been cut in half, said Kinowski. Showers are also available for guests to cool off.

“This is about providing an amenity to those who come to Saratoga County,” said Kinowski. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to see what we can do.”