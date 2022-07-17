SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department will hold a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m., in the Music Hall, 474 Broadway, third floor. Officials said 14 new members will be sworn in to serve.

The ceremony will be open to the public to attend. Due to the ceremony taking place after business hours, attendees will need to use the police entrance on Lake Avenue.

Officials said seven of the new members will graduate from the academy in August, but their ceremonies were canceled previously due to the pandemic. In addition, seven new hires will start the academy on July 25