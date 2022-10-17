SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sustainable Saratoga’s 6th annual Saratoga Recycles Day collected donations for local charities and kept 13.5 tons of electronics and metal out of landfill. Sustainable Saratoga is a nonprofit promoting sustainable practices and the protection of natural resources.

Bikeatoga collected over 30 bicycles that will be refurbished and given out to adults and kids; RISE Housing and Support Services collected 152 pieces of camping gear to help people living with mental health, substance use, and other life challenges to remain safe and healthy in the community; We are Instrumental collected 21 musical instruments which will be used to educate and outfit local band directors with the tools and knowledge necessary to repair them and teach that skill to their students; and, the Saratoga Lions Club received approximately 300 pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses and 4 pairs of hearing aids, which will be passed on to people who need them. Participants dropped off nearly 27,000 pounds of electronics, which will be recycled and kept out of landfills by eLots. American Clothing company received 7059 pounds of textiles.

Sustainable Saratoga’s Co-Chair, Dianna Goodwin is grateful for the continued community support and enthusiasm for Recycles Day. “We’d like to thank all the volunteers, partners, and participants who made this year’s event another major success,” she said. “It was truly a community effort.