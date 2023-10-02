SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sustainable Saratoga is hosting its annual recycling day on Saturday, October 7, in the SPAC overflow parking lot. The event is open to everyone and runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Accepted items include clothing and textiles, scrap metal, eyeglasses, hearing aids, cell phones with chargers, camping gear, refrigerants, small appliances, and electronics. There is an additional $30 fee for TVs and monitors.

The Saratoga Children’s Literacy League will be on-site collecting gently used children’s and youth-adult books for redistribution. Youth2 will be giving out an item to the first 100 cars that will help increase environmental conservation.