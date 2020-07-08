Survey shows people likely to visit Saratoga County with outdoor dining, safety precautions

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new survey conducted by Saratoga company Mind Genomics indicates that people are likely to visit Saratoga County in the next 6 months, despite the Saratoga Race Course and SPAC being closed to the public.

A total of 3,203 participants completed the survey between June 5-12, 2020.

Mind Genomics, a Saratoga Springs based company owned by Ken Rotundo, worked with officials from the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Saratoga, the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership, the Saratoga Casino Hotel, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, and others to conduct a comprehensive survey to understand the motivational preferences for visiting Saratoga County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the survey, 71% of participants said they are very likely to visit Saratoga County in the next six months.

Of the 29% who said they are not likely to visit Saratoga County in the next 6 months, here’s what is deterring them from visiting:

50% said a lack of trust in venues enforcing proper safety guidelines

39% said a desire to avoid crowds

39% also cited a lack of a COVID-19 vaccine

Outdoor dining and safety precautions in place at dining establishments ranked high as motivators for people on what they want to visit the county.

The organizations with use the results from the survey to promote the reopening of the local economy and to attract people from the region and beyond to Saratoga County this summer.

