SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center is celebrating the 245 annual Battles of Saratoga on Surrender Day Monday October 17. The event will take place at Schuylerville’s Fort Hardy Park along the Hudson River.

Surrender Day commemorates the victory of the American army of General Horatio Gates over British forces commanded by General John Burgoyne at Saratoga, New York, on October 17, 1777. The ceremony is at Fort Hardy Park, the historical ground where the British forces surrendered and laid down their arms on October 17, 1777, bringing the Battles of Saratoga to an end.

Sword Surrender Ceremony at Fort Hardy Park

The 45-minute event starting at 9:30 a.m. will feature British and American re-enactors, cannon salutes, musical entertainment, and “13 Toasts” to the Victory at Saratoga. Schuylerville students will be attending and the public is encouraged to attend with their own chair and patriotic attire!

Saratoga Town Historian Sean Kelleher states, “The Surrender at Saratoga launched two centuries of revolution elsewhere. It ushered in the end of the British Empire and brought the United States of America to life. It is important that our community continue to recognize this important day in global history.”

