SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire State has announced they will offer in-state tuition to students who are residents of Puerto Rico for all online undergraduate and graduate programs. The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Kathy Hochul declaring November to be Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State.

“SUNY Empire State College is built on the idea of being accessible to every individual, and helping them attain their academic and professional goals,” said New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “Providing in-state tuition for our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico will open new and affordable pathways to a degree. I commend President Vollendorf and the SUNY Empire State College team for their commitment to education, and for their leadership on this important announcement for Puerto Rican learners.”

To be eligible for in-state tuition, students who apply must be residents of Puerto Rico at the time of enrollment. If a student moves out of Puerto Rico, they can maintain their eligibility for in-state tuition for online programs as long as they remain continuously enrolled. The program is set to take effect on January 1, 2023.