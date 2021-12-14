SUNY Empire State College names new president

Lisa Vollendorf has been named the new president of SUNY Empire (source: SUNY Empire)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The SUNY Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Lisa Vollendorf as president of SUNY Empire State College. Vollendorf is currently the interim provost and chief academic officer at the University of Northern Colorado.

Vollendorf will be SUNY Empire’s sixth president since its founding in 1971. Dr. Nathan Gonyea, who has served as officer in charge since December 2020, will remain in that role until Vollendorf arrives.

Vollendorf has held faculty appointments at six public universities: Miami University of Ohio, Wayne State University, California State University, Long Beach, San José State University, and Sonoma State University. She also directed the Hispanic Institute at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“I am both honored and excited to join SUNY Empire State College as its next president. I’ve spent my entire career championing the power of higher education to build a more inclusive, equitable society. I believe deeply in SUNY Empire’s mission of meeting students where they are to help them achieve their educational dreams,” said Vollendorf.

The college said her official start date will be announced soon. More information about Vollendorf can be found on the SUNY Empire website.