SUNY Empire rated No. 1 in student satisfaction

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire State College has been ranked first in overall student satisfaction in the 2021 SUNY Student Satisfaction Survey (SSS). Fifty SUNY campuses participated in this year’s survey.

The SSS evaluates programs, services, and facilities at SUNY campuses for undergraduate students. Administrators use this information to identify strengths and weaknesses.

SUNY Empire ranked well in academic support and student services, campus climate, and lifelong growth and learning. The college also were ranked highly when students were asked if they would choose the college again if they were starting college over. SUNY Empire ranked first among all participating SUNY campuses in terms of satisfaction with the campus response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are thrilled to once again rank first in student satisfaction among comprehensive colleges in the Student Satisfaction Survey,” said SUNY Empire State College Officer in Charge Nathan Gonyea. “These survey results are a testament to the accessible, quality, student-centered education that has been part of our mission for the past 50 years.”

SUNY Empire ranked first in 39 areas in six different categories, including academic-related services, information technology services, and campus climate and ancillary services.

For more information on SUNY Empire’s 2021 Student Satisfaction Survey rankings, you can visit the college’s website.