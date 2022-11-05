SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire and Anderson Center for Autism are holding an event to officially designate SUNY Empire as an Autism Supportive College at SUNY Empire’s Saratoga Springs location. The event will take place Monday, November 7 at 2 p.m. at SUNY Empire.

The designation signals that SUNY Empire embeds support into its culture, infrastructure, and planning to create an inclusive environment and improved academic experience for students with autism and other neurodiversity. SUNY Empire serves 16,000 students online, hybrid, and in-person offering a broad range of associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and certificate programs.

Anderson Center for Autism is a private Autism school with the philosophy that all people deserve to live a life of quality. The team at Anderson Center for Autism administers programs that comprehensively address each individual’s educational, emotional and social needs in a proactive, positive manner.