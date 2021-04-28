SUNY Empire celebrates 50 years with dedicated ice cream flavor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops is partnering with SUNY Empire State College for their 50th anniversary by dedicating an ice cream flavor. This flavor will be known as SUNY Empire Blue Ha-Ha, originally known as Brew Ha-Ha. The flavor is affectionately named after the SUNY Empire school mascot, Blue.

SUNY Empire Blue Ha-Ha is a Richer Roast coffee ice cream brewing with espresso bean flavored chocolate flakes.

Stewart’s Shops president, Gary Dake says, “We believe in the power of education and congratulate SUNY Empire on 50 years of providing educational opportunities to students of all ages and backgrounds. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate 50 years of education than with ice cream.”

SUNY Empire Blue Ha-Ha will be available at these participating Stewart’s Shops at the cone counter from April 26 through August 29: