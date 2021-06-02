Sundae on the Farm returns this Father’s Day

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County’s annual Sundae on the Farm returns this year as a drive-thru. After heavy rainfall forced the cancelation of the 2019 event and COVID-19 canceled it last year, the 2021 is “ready to go.”

The free family-friendly event will take place Father’s Day (June 20) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants are invited to the Mill Creek Farm in Stillwater and from the comfort of their vehicles, families will be provided an audio recording featuring local farm families talking about all things Saratoga County Agriculture. Families will get to see dairy cows, beef cows, meat sheep, horses, and farm equipment. They will even get to try their luck at the Golden Horseshoe Hunt.

Because no Sundae on the Farm would be complete without an actual sundae, King Dairy and Stewart’s Shops are donating Ice Cream Coupons for everyone who attends. The coupons can be redeemed at any Stewarts or King Dairy location.

For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County at (518) 885-8995.