BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local program encouraging kids to wear helmets when riding their bikes or skateboarding is underway. The initiative was started 24 years ago by state senator Jim Tedisco.

The program kicked off at Milton Summer Camp in Ballston Spa in Wednesday. The program will distribute 5,000 free ice cream tickets to 24 police departments.

Officers will reward them to kids they see wearing helmets. The program also gives free helmets to children who need them.