Local non-profits are encouraged to submit project proposals for the Class of 2023-2024. (image credit: Leadership Saratoga)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leadership Saratoga is now accepting project ideas for the Class of 2023-2024. Proposals can be submitted through September 8.

Leadership Saratoga is an award-winning program sponsored by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Every year, up to 24 individuals are selected and are exposed to critical issues affecting life in Saratoga County. The individuals also get hands-on experience in leadership development.

Local non-profits are encouraged to submit a proposal. Past completed projects include market assessments, community engagement outreach, event planning, educational programming, awareness campaigns, and website redesigns. Most recently, a Leadership Saratoga group assisted The Friends of Saratoga Springs Public Library with development, structure, and marketing.

Proposals are reviewed by a subcommittee of the Leadership Saratoga Advisory Board. The Board selects up to four projects to be completed as part of the program. Organizations will be notified by the end of September about selections.

A listing of projects completed in years past can be found on the Leadership Saratoga website at www.leadershipsaratoga.org/explore-program/previous-projects. The 2023-2024 Leadership Saratoga program will run from September 2023 to May 2024.

More information about Leadership Saratoga and how to submit a project proposal is available at www.leadershipsaratoga.org.