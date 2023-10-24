SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students and parents at Saratoga Springs voiced their support of certain girls’ athletic programs at the high school after they came under fire.

At Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, officials talked about a letter they received from a third party that detailed allegations from former athletes. The allegations were not specified, but they were against coaches from three different women’s athletic programs at the high school.

Many parents and students attended the meeting to show support for the programs and coaches. The next steps in the process have not been revealed.