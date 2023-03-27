BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2:30 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Ballston Spa student was involved in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. The collision occurred on Ballston Avenue near the Ballston Spa High School and Middle School complex.

Police say a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling north when it struck a 14-year-old student. The student was transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment. Investigations into the collision are ongoing. Crisis Teams at the Middle School and High School will be available on Tuesday for student counseling services.

At this time, Mayor Frank Rossi is asking parents to stop using the business parking lot across from the High School to pick up their children. In a social media post, Rossi wrote, “The School District is trying mightily to reduce the need for crossing on Ballston Avenue, and we need to do what we can to work with them to help eliminate most unnecessary crossings, especially in light of today’s situation.”