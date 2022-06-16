SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Commissioner of the Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced that the stormwater infrastructure installation is underway on Clement Avenue. The stormwater project will help resolve historic flood issues near the north side playground as a result of major rain storms and springtime snowmelt events.

Funding for the project comes from the City’s capital budget in a dedicated line for stormwater improvements. DPW estimates the project will cost about $30,000 and two to three weeks to complete by performing the work in-house they said.

According to officials, the stormwater improvements were planned by DPW, to be constructed using DPW labor. Typical engineering cost estimates for similar projects have averaged hundreds of thousands of dollars they said. Residents may contact DPW at (518) 584-3356 with any questions.