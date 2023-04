The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Stillwater Area Community Center and is free to the public.

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 15, the Stillwater Public Library and the Friends of the Library are hosting a nonprofit community Comic Con. The goal is to bring a Comic Con experience to those who may not be able to attend bigger Comic Con events in surrounding areas.

There will be 30 vendors in attendance. The Twisted Taco Truck will also be on site. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Stillwater Area Community Center and is free to the public.