STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town/Village of Stillwater is hosting a clean-up day on October 14. Residents are invited to bring non-hazardous debris to the Town Highway Garage on Lansing Road between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents must provide proof of residency. U-Hauls, large trucks, or box trucks will not be allowed. Drop-off fees are $5 per carload, $10 for pick-up trucks, and $20 for single-axle dump trucks.

Accepted materials include brush (bundled and nothing larger than 3 inches in diameter), leaves (bagged), metal (appliances), furniture, and other non-hazardous materials like lumber and garbage.

The Town will not accept paint, tar, oil, gas, chemicals, or such containers, batteries, or tires. Construction materials, TVs, and computers are no longer accepted. Freon must be drained from all appliances.

Any questions can be directed to Stillwater’s Town Clerk at 664-6148, ext. 2.