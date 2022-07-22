ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In September 2021, Zachary L. Duchesne, 27, of Stillwater pleaded guilty to several child pornography charges. As part of the plea, Duchesne admitted that he used a Dropbox account to store, possess, and view images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children, between December 26, 2017, and June 23, 2019.

He also admitted to periodically transferring child pornography videos into his own Dropbox account. Once there, he would use the stored pictures and videos as “currency” to trade with other people.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentenced Duchesne Friday to 15 years in prison. The judge also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, to be served after the prison sentence, and ordered Duchesne to pay $36,000 in restitution to victims whose abuse was depicted in the images that he possessed. Duchesne will also have to register as a sex offender once he gets out of prison.

Duchesne has been in custody since his arrest on July 15, 2020. He has a prior state conviction relating to the possession of child pornography, officials said.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security, with assistance from the Stillwater Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett as part of Project Safe Childhood.