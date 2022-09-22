STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) created its “Hocus Pocus Challenge” in 2020 as something fun to do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families were invited to list their decorated homes for Halloween, and the map with all of the addresses was handed out for students and families to drive past the homes and vote on their favorite in three different categories.

The event has since grown in popularity and is slated for an October return—marking three years of friendly competition in the town. Homes must be registered by Friday, October 14 to be included on this year’s map.

Award categories for 2022:

Hocus Pocus Award — Most creative

Spookley Award — Scariest house

Casper Award — Best non-scary house

Organizers said there will be prizes for the winner in each category, but it is not clear what those prizes may be. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 28.

If you live in Stillwater and are interested in entering the Hocus Pocus Challenge, you are asked to email Kim Maynard at StillwaterESYearbook@gmail.com. Informational slips will also be sent home with Stillwater students in the coming weeks, which can be filled out and returned.