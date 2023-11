STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater Police Department conducted a death investigation on Gurba Drive South in Stillwater. Not much information is available at this time, but police say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation lasted overnight into Friday morning. Mechanicville Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and NewYork State Police are also assisting with the investigation. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.