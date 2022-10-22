STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships’ Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.

Salvadore won with 3,740 votes. The second-place finisher Dalton Cleghorn of Ohio had 3,208 votes and third-place finisher Brandon Hernandez of Texas received 2,855 votes. You can check out the full results of the top 25 finalists on the USA Mullet Championship Facebook page.

Salvadore told NEWS10 in September that he started growing his mullet in 2018. “You gotta have the rocks to grow the locks,” said Salvadore. “I didn’t know it was gonna end up being a mullet at the time. My step-brother for Christmas got me tickets to the Daytona 500. Figured it would be a perfect time to start growing one.”

“You don’t choose the mullet, the mullet chooses you,” said Salvadore. He is also the owner and operator of Salvadore Firewood Company based in Saratoga, and owns the Landscape Authority LLC.