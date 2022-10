Scott Salvadore of Stillwater is among the top 25 mullets in the U.S. Championship

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Scott Salvadore of Stillwater has taken the lead in the U.S.A Mullet Championships‘ 2022 “The Mane Event,” after trailing Sunday morning. Salvadore leads with over 400 votes.

Voting closes on the U.S.A Mullet Championships’ website Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Salvadore was voted in as a Facebook fan vote qualifier and looks to take home the title in The Mane Event. As Salvadore says, “it’s not a hairstyle, it’s a lifestyle.”