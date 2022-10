Stillwater man currently stands at second in national mullet competition, as of 10/9/22

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scott Salvadore of Stillwater is among the top 25 contestants in the U.S.A. Mullet Championships “The Mane Event.” As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, Salvadore ranked second among voters on the Mullet Championships website.

Voting will last until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Salvadore shares the same sentiment as fictional racecar driver Ricky Bobby, portrayed by Will Ferrell, saying, “if ya ain’t first, you’re last.”