STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “It’s not a hairstyle, it’s a lifestyle.” That’s what Scott Salvadore of Stillwater says about his mullet, which has proven to be “a cut above.” Salvadore has been named to the top 25 contestants of the U.S.A. Mullet Championships “The 2022 Mane Event.”

Salvadore says he started growing the mullet back in 2018. “You gotta have the rocks to grow the locks,” Salvadore said. “I didn’t know it was gonna end up being a mullet at the time. My step-brother for Christmas got me tickets to the Daytona 500. Figured it would be a perfect time to start growing one.” Salvadore also mentioned that his step-brother, David Alston was a guard on the 2005 Stillwater basketball team, which finished 19-2 with a 10-0 league record. He and his step-brother try to one-up each other each year with Christmas gifts, as he bought him courtside Lakers vs. Celtics tickets that same year in Boston.

“I was gonna go to the Indy 200, they have a mullet competition out in Indiana too,” Salvadore said. “I was planning on making a weekend out of it.” The competition was held at the Indiana state fair, however, Salvadore wasn’t selected. Bigger things were on the horizon.

Salvadore mentioned his wife Ashley had entered him in the online competition, and the two made multiple pushes on Facebook to get him as far as he has.

Salvadore was voted in as a Facebook fan vote qualifier and will look to take down his competition with the next round of voting set to kick off on Friday, October 7. All voting will take place on the U.S.A. Mullet Championships website, and will last until Tuesday, October 11 at 11:59 p.m. Salvadore shares the same sentiment as fictional racecar driver Ricky Bobby, portrayed by Will Ferrell, saying, “if ya ain’t first, you’re last.” To check out more information about Salvadore and “The Mane Event,” you can check out the Mullet Champ website.

Salvadore says the nickname for his mullet in the contest is “The Flirtin’ Curtain,” however, he and his family call it “The Lord’s Drapes.” Salvadore also says about the mullet, “you don’t choose the mullet, the mullet chooses you.”

Salvadore is also the owner and operator of Salvadore Firewood Company, which is a premium cut, split, and delivered firewood service based in Saratoga. Salvadore also owns the Landscape Authority LLC.