STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Stillwater is celebrating the grand opening of the new public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, December 2. Previously situated at the former St. John’s Episcopal Church, the library will now occupy the historic Fiber Mill.

The new space is more than three times the size of the former location, allowing the library to double the amount of books offered. Other improvements include a larger children’s room, full accessibility to all patrons, and a free public-use state-of-the-art community room that can seat up to 40 people.

“This project has evolved over the years from building an addition to our existing building to the realization that we need a new building to truly meet the needs of our community,” said Library Board President, Heather Frank. “We still have some finishing touches that will help to make this house our home, but we can’t wait for the community to take full advantage of what our new library has to offer.”

The estimated $4.4 million project was funded by NYS Construction Grants, public and private donations, and support from taxpayers. Residents of the Stillwater Central School District voted in favor of the project in October 2021.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be opening remarks from community leaders, an Open House, and tours of the new library. Located at 712 Hudson Avenue, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.