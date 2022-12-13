STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater Library has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the New York State Canal Corporation and the Canal way Grant Program. The money from the grant will be put towards a number of upgrades and new installations in the library.

Interpretive history panels, a map of the canal system, and commercial grade seating in view of the Hudson River will be installed due to the grant. Other displays will also be installed to promote local and regional events, businesses, parks and museums.