STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amuck! Amuck! Amuck! The Hocus Pocus Challenge is here in Stillwater. The public can vote for the best-decorated house this spooky season.
Houses have already registered, now it’s time to vote. You can vote at Hocus Pocus Voting Google Form. Cast your votes for the scariest, most original and best non-scary houses. Voting ends on October 28 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on October 29.
Challenge Map
- 91 Brown Road, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 11 Lakepointe Way, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- 8 Clubhouse Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- 7 Whitney Rd, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- 35 Brightman Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118
- 106 Brickhouse Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 15 Blizzard Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 49 Maple Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 1 County Rte 76, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 28 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 44 Major Dickinson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 7 Carpenter Pl, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 52 Stratton Ln, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 1485 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 37 Russell Dr, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 1027 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 984 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 701 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 3 Woodworth Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170
- 399 Hudson Ave, Mechanicville, NY 12118
- 89 Sawmill Hill Rd, Mechanicville, NY 12118
- 200 County Rd 75, Mechanicville, NY 12118
Votes for the same house for all 3 categories from the same email will not be counted. One vote per category per email. Winners will be announced on the Stillwater PTA Facebook site and at the Stillwater Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct 29th