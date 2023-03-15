STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 6, residents of Stillwater can bring their trash and non-hazardous debris to the Town Highway Garage on Lansing Road. Fees for the cleanup day are $5 per carload, $10 for pick-up trucks, and $20 for single-axle dump trucks.

U-Hauls, large trailers, or box trucks will not be allowed. Items that are accepted are Brush (bundled and nothing larger than 3 in diameter), Leaves (must be bagged), Metal (appliances), Furniture and other non-hazardous materials, Lumber, and Garbage.

The Town Highway Garage will not accept paint, tar, oil, chemicals, or such containers, and batteries. No tires will be accepted, nor will construction materials. TVs and computers are no longer accepted. Freon must be drained from all appliances!

Proof of residence will be required. The Town can decline loads larger than it can handle.