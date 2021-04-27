Stewart’s Shops dedicates ice cream flavor for South High dance

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops is partnering with the South High Marathon Dance to help raise money for families and community organizations fighting debilitating illnesses. Stewart’s will honor the dance with a dedicated ice cream flavor known as Marathon Blast, originally known as Fireworks ice cream.

Marathon Blast is a combination of creamy vanilla ice cream with a tart cherry swirl and red and blue pop-rocks. It will be available from April 26 to May 2 at the cone counter in these shops:

Shop 216 – 3 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls

Shop 276 – 1311 Route 9 in Gansevoort

Shop 392 – 43 Bluebird Rd. in South Glens Falls

This year’s event will look a little different, but the goal is still the same. The event will not be open to the public, instead it will streamed for online viewing. Approximately 600 students will participate on April 30.

Stewart’s Shops has been scooping ice cream at this event every year and donating the proceeds. Since the event is virtual this year, Stewart’s Shops is making a $3,500 financial contribution.

Donations can be made online through the official marathon dance website. The silent auction, 50/50 raffle and other fundraising events will be held online.