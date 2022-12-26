SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops 2022 holiday match program raised over $2M for local children’s organizations this holiday season. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.

“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers,” said Jennifer Frame, Stewart’s Shops Director of Corporate Philanthropy. “We are proud to double their gifts allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can fuel real change in our communities.”

During Stewart’s 2021 holiday match program, 1,716 children’s organizations received funding. All funds from this year’s match program will be allocated in March. Since 1986, Stewart’s and its customers have raised over $36M.