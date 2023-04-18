MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has announced that it is closing its shop at 404 Geyser Road in Milton. The shop will be closing on April 30.

“In most areas, Stewart’s Shops have the space to be the community grocery store, restaurant and gas station and this shop cannot expand to fit those needs,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “It is always a difficult decision to close a shop, and we would like to thank all our loyal customers for their business.”

The company said all employees will be offered placement at other shops. Stewart’s has another location right down the road on the corner of Geyser Road and Rowland Street.

In 2023, Stewart’s Shops said it is investing over $50 million in construction of nine brand new shops and eight rebuilt shops, which will replace older, smaller locations. They will also be completing a number of remodels and shop additions.