SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is bringing back a former ice cream flavor from 20 years ago to honor Funny Cide, the champion racehorse who passed away in July. “Funny Cide Pride” will be available at select shops in Saratoga County for a limited time.

Funny Cide was the winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He was the first horse bred in New York to win the Kentucky Derby and was only the 30th horse in history to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

The racehorse, who used to run for Sackatoga Stable, retired in 2008 to Kentucky Horse Park. He passed away at 23 years old on July 16 from complications with colic.

“Funny Cide Pride is a sweet nod to the amazing racehorse, Funny Cide, and a flavor that was a big hit among his fans 20 years ago,” said Gary Dake, President of Stewart’s Shops. “He was such a huge part of our local racing community, and this ice cream celebrates the cherished memories he created with a taste that brings back all the pride and joy we felt back then.”

“Funny Cide Pride” is a butter pecan ice cream with a fudge swirl, chunks of fudge, and pecans. This flavor will also be featured at Siro’s, located right outside the Saratoga Race Course, on August 16.