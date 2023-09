SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects who used stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases at the Target in Saratoga Springs. The suspects were in Target at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Tips can also be made by calling (518) 457-6811.