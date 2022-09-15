WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.

Troopers stopped a car on September 13 around 11:41 p.m. on I-87 in Moreau for an equipment violation. After an investigation, police found that Smith Jr. was driving a car without a valid driver’s license. Police reported Smith Jr, Rock and Larock possessed drugs and an illegal weapon.

Charges for Jacqueline A. Rock

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Two counts of seventh degree criminal possession (misdemeanor)

Charges for Leland T, Smith

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Violations of the vehicle and traffic law

Charges for Daniel L. Larock

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substances (misdemeanor)

Police say all three were transported to SP Wilton for processing. Rock was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moreau Town Court on September 28, and released. Larock and Smith Jr. were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on their own recognizance.