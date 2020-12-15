State police need help solving Clifton Park thefts

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are investigating a string of larcenies from overnight on December 6 to December 7 in Clifton Park. They need help identifying a suspect.

Police say the believe the culprit looted several car dealerships and mechanic shops from Latham to Clifton Park. Along the way, they say the individual took metals to sell for scrap, including rotors, shocks, tire rims, and similar items.

Police say the suspect drives the blue Ford pickup truck with a trailer pictured in the slideshow.

If you or someone you know has information about the driver, any similar larcenies, or the motors that in the slideshow, call state police at (518) 383-8583.