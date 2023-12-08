MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls woman is facing charges after State Police located a stolen, unoccupied vehicle in the area of State Route 9 on December 2. The vehicle was reported stolen from South Glens Falls on the evening of December 1.

Police determined Amy M. Purner, 40, drove and possessed the vehicle at the location. Purner was located in Moreau and taken into custody.

Purner was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance.