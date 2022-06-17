SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Investigators with the Saratoga Police Department cleared the scene of an afternoon slashing that occurred on Caroline Street. Police said the slashing took place prior to a call to police.

According to a report, a 51-year-old man notified the police about the slashing as he was being taken by a private car to Saratoga Hospital. Police said the man was driving a box van when he stopped on Caroline Street and had a verbal exchange with a woman who was driving a sedan.

The woman allegedly stopped behind the van when the two individuals had a brief verbal exchange with the man sustaining a slashing wound to his neck. Investigators said both cars and the individuals involved then left Caroline Street.

Police were able to locate the sedan and a 20-year-old woman was taken into custody. Police said the victim’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening, although he was transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Investigators determined that the disagreement was over driving that took place a short time before the two cars stopped on Caroline Street. It does not appear the individuals involved know each other they said.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident they said.