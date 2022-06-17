SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier Friday on Caroline Street. Police said an unidentified 51-year-old man was slashed on the neck.

An initial investigation by police determined the incident was a result of road rage between two cars that ended on Caroline Street. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there’s no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.