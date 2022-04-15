SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, at about 4:50 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Holiday Inn on Broadway. Police said a guest in the hotel reported hearing what he believed to be a gunshot coming from an area in the rear of the hotel.

According to a report, the witness told police a vehicle was involved during the incident but had driven off after the gunshot was heard. Officers checked the area in the rear of the hotel parking and found evidence of a gunshot casing and broken glass.

Through further investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle involved. A woman who was discovered to be involved in this incident was located along with a blue, Toyota RAV4.

Police said the woman had sustained superficial injuries due to broken glass, however, no gunshot victims were located. The woman was not a guest of the hotel.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident remains under active investigation. Police are asking if anyone has any information please call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800 or submit an anonymous tip at (518) 584-TIPS.