SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced on December 30 that human remains have been found near South Broadway and Adelphi Street. The discovery was first reported to police by a resident on Saturday around 10:52 a.m.

Following the report, patrol officers conducted a search of the area and located human remains in an advanced state of decomposition. The Investigations Division and the New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit were both notified and subsequently responded to the scene.

Police stated that the uncovering of the remains does not appear to be suspicious and that there is no threat to the public. Due to the state of decomposition, an identification cannot be made at this time. The remains will be secured and forensically analyzed.

According to police, the location that the remains were found is known to be frequented by the transient population, and therefore the person may not be from the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who knows of someone that may have gone missing in the last six months is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518)584-1800 or email tips@saratogapolice.org. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.