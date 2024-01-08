MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christoper E. Terry, 19, of Halfmoon, and Mikhail A. Green, 21, of Albany, were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. They were arraigned in the Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail pending further action.

The two allegedly possessed a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and hallucinogens, and were intending to sell them in Saratoga County. They are also accused of having an illegal ghost gun and an extended 30-round magazine.

Terry was charged with:

Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Disguised Gun

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Green was charged: