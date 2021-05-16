Spinning classes raise funds for charity

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spinning for a good cause, the Revolution in Clifton Park held a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people came out to the classes, which ran throughout the morning. Proceeds from the cost of the classes, as well as a portion of merchandise sales, directly benefited the organization’s Capital Region operations.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region help families get quality health care while also offering them a place to stay during treatment. It’s a cause that’s personal for the Revolution.

“We thought, ‘What better way to bring up the morale than to do a fundraiser and bring people together?’ We decided on the Ronald McDonald House in Albany,” said Nancy Katinas, owner of the Revolution. “One of our instructors, her family actually lived at the Ronald McDonald House for seven months when she was a child.”

Instructor Melina Ramirez said, “My sister was in the hospital at Albany Med getting treatment for brain cancer, and this month is actually brain tumor awareness month too, so it’s all full circle. We’re raising money! It’s a really great cause. I know firsthand how important it is.”

This was the first time the revolution has hosted fundraising classes since the start of the pandemic.