MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Special Olympics New York will be hosting their Fall Classic in Mechanicville. The event is set to kick off on October 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Over 150 athletes from the Capital District, North Country and Southern Tier regions will gather at McBride Fields for opening ceremonies, which will be followed by a softball competition at the fields. The event will also feature a unified bocce competition held at the Italian Fraternal Society.

McBride Fields is located at 16 McBride Road, and the Italian Fraternal Society is located at 38 Viall Avenue. The Fall Classic is free to attend and open to the public.